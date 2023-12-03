Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    In a captivating pre-match show moment, Bollywood sensation Ananya Pandey shares her cricketing affinity by answering a intriguing question.

    During the pre-match show, a question was posed to Ananya Pandey that added an intriguing layer of curiosity to the conversation. The query was straightforward yet enticing: "Which cricketer would you like to DM?" To this, Ananya Pandey, with her characteristic charm and spontaneity, responded, "I will DM Rohit Sharma. He is a really solid captain. Led the team exceptionally well in the World Cup, and I'd love to express my gratitude to him."

    Ananya's choice of Rohit Sharma as the cricketer she'd like to direct message not only sheds light on her admiration for his captaincy skills but also implies a desire to extend her appreciation for his leadership during the prestigious World Cup. This insight into Ananya's preferences adds a personal touch to the conversation, giving fans and viewers a glimpse into the dynamic world where Bollywood meets cricket.

