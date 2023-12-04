Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Deepika Padukone attends the Academy Museum Gala in LA and is the first Indian actor to be invited to the event. Earlier this year, Deepika created history by stepping on the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian song act. 

    The Academy Museum Gala is the world's second-largest stage event after the Oscars, organised by the same board. Deepika made history earlier this year when she took the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian music performance. The actress concludes 2023, her most successful year to far, on a good note. 

    Both of her films, Pathaan and Jawan, smashed lifetime records, grossing over 2200 crores worldwide. She was one of only a few Indians to appear on a TIME magazine cover without being on any list, she presented an Indian singing performance on the world's highest stage, the Oscars, and now this. 

    Also Read: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she drops pictures from Sharmin Segal’s wedding reception

    She looked lovely in a purple velvet gown with little bling. Fans were ecstatic as their favourite made India proud yet again by representing the country on such a large global platform.

    Deepika Padukone's London trip: 
    Deepika uploaded a handful of images with Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan from London on Thursday, captioning them with an infinity emoji. One of the photographs, which appeared to have been taken near a restaurant, showed the buddies smiling broadly for a selfie.

    Also Read: 'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

    Another photo showed the three posing on a roadway. Deepika wore a white sweatshirt and a long brown outerwear with her hair put back in a tidy bun. Ranveer Singh, her actor-husband, left a slew of love eyes and heart emojis in the comments section of her post.

    On the work front:
    Deepika will next be seen in the sci-fi action flick Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas. She also has the aerial action picture Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, due out in January 2024. In addition, she will appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
     

