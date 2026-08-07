Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of superstar Mohanlal, is making her acting debut with the Malayalam film Thudakkam, set to release on August 7, 2026. The intense family thriller sees Vismaya in the lead role of Meenu, with her father also making a cameo. Prior to her Thudakkam debut, Vismaya was known for her poetry and Muay Thai training.

Superstar Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, is poised to make her highly anticipated acting debut, in the Malayalam thriller Thudakkam, which translates to 'Beginning'. Scheduled for release on August 7, 2026, and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film will see Vismaya in the lead role of Meenu, marking her significant entry into the film industry following in the footsteps of her father and elder brother, Pranav Mohanlal. This much-anticipated debut positions Vismaya as a new force in Malayalam cinema, carrying the legacy of one of its most revered families.

The upcoming family thriller promises an intense narrative, with its recently released trailer offering glimpses of a peaceful life in a picturesque hill village that takes a dramatic turn as mysterious intruders invade, throwing Meenu and her father into a frightening ordeal. The trailer has generated considerable excitement, hinting at a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will define Vismaya's inaugural cinematic performance.

Beyond the Screen: A Multi-talented Persona

Before stepping into the world of acting, 32-year-old Vismaya Mohanlal had already cultivated a diverse array of interests and talents, establishing herself as a prolific artist and writer. She is an accomplished poet, having published a well-received collection of poetry and paintings titled Grains of Stardust. This literary work, showcasing her distinctive voice and artistic vision, garnered significant attention from the literary community.

Her artistic endeavours, particularly the collection Grains of Stardust, received commendation from none other than Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting the widespread appeal of her creative output. Beyond her literary pursuits and painting, Vismaya has also showcased her physical prowess, having trained extensively in the martial art of Muay Thai. Her extensive travels further underscore a personality that extends far beyond the silver screen, demonstrating a rich tapestry of experiences and passions.

The Film and Its Makers

Thudakkam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the prestigious banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, known for its high-quality productions and successful ventures. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including veteran actor Saikumar, who plays Vismaya's father, Aashish Joe Antony, T G Ravi, Ganesh Kumar, and Chippy, among others. Adding to the excitement, Superstar Mohanlal himself will make a special cameo appearance in the movie, a poignant nod to his daughter's significant entry into the industry.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph has expressed immense confidence in Vismaya's capabilities, lauding her performance and describing her as a 'born actress' who exhibited natural ease and remarkable presence in front of the camera during filming, as per a report in NDTV.