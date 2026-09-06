Veteran actor Jeetendra, dancer Gautami Patil, and actor Rajat Bedi attended BJP leader Ram Kadam's Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt were also seen at other events, with Shetty speaking out against drug use.

Star-Studded Dahi Handi in Ghatkopar

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra joined BJP leader Ram Kadam’s Dahi Handi celebrations on Saturday, adding star power to the festive gathering. The actor’s presence drew attention as crowds came together to mark the traditional Janmashtami celebration with music, festivities and the spirited Dahi Handi ritual. Speaking to the media, the veteran actor shared, “It is their love that brings me here to the celebrations. They invite me here with so much warmth and love.”

Professional dancer and social media sensation Gautami Patil also performed a special dance performed a dance at the Dahi Handi celebrations organised by the BJP leader in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area.

Also present at the event was actor Rajat Bedi, who teased a special announcement. “I am visiting for the Dahi Handi celebration for the first time and coming to my brother Ram Bhai’s (BJP MLA Ram Kadam) place... so I am truly delighted. I am also going to make a special announcement today; it is something,” Bedi said.

Celebrities Attend Festivities Across Maharashtra

Dahi Handi celebrations were carried out on a grand scale across Maharashtra, with several Bollywood celebrities marking their attendance at the festivities. Actor Suniel Shetty attended the Dahi Handi celebrations organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan. Speaking to the media, the actor highlighted the recognition of Indian festivals globally, also voicing his thoughts on the selling of drugs. “If we notice someone using or trying to sell drugs, it is essential to inform the police. The Thane Police have launched a massive campaign, and it is vital that we support them. I also want to congratulate the Thane Police; they are constantly innovating and striving to move forward... Culturally, our festivals are recognised worldwide,” he said.

Mumbai Immersed in Festive Spirit

Actor Sanjay Dutt was also present at the celebrations, where he appeared greeting a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse. Mumbai turned into a sea of colour, music and towering human pyramids on Saturday, as thousands of Govindas took part in Dahi Handi celebrations across the city and neighbouring areas, with all-women troupes drawing attention for their participation in the physically demanding tradition. The celebrations, held as part of the ongoing Janmashtami festivities in Maharashtra, unfolded across traditional hubs. (ANI)