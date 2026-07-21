The wait for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is almost over. Jio Hotstar and Asianet have dropped a new promo, with Mohanlal delivering a powerful message that hints at major twists and a season full of surprises for fans.

After what feels like a very long wait, Bigg Boss Malayalam is finally gearing up for its 8th season. Fans are super excited and can't stop guessing who the contestants will be this time. Social media reviewers are already busy dropping their prediction lists.

Adding to all the buzz, Jio Hotstar and Asianet have just released a brand-new promo for the show. And let me tell you, it's shot just like a movie.

The promo shows superstar Mohanlal driving a car and walking into a dusty, old library. He browses through a few books before picking up Chanakya's 'Arthashastra'. Then, we hear his voiceover: 'The happiness of the people is the king's happiness. Their welfare is his welfare. A king must prioritise the interests of his people, not his own. But I am not the king, I am the kingmaker'.

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As soon as the promo went live, the comments section blew up. Fans had a lot to say. One user wrote, "FIFA is over, so we finally have new content... so, shall we begin?" Another commented, "Kerala is going to be on fire for the next three months!"

Some fans also compared it to the last season. "If you look at all the seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Season 7 had the highest TRP. I don't think this one can beat it. But anyway, I hope BBMS-8 is colourful and grand," a comment read. Another simply said, "Finally, something to keep us entertained. But it probably won't be able to break BB7's TRP record."

Interestingly, this year, the Bigg Boss seasons for six different languages are all set to run at the same time.

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