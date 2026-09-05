Kartik Aaryan is ready to begin shooting for his next film, 'Captain India'. He shared his first look in uniform on Instagram. The film, directed by 'Chak De! India' fame Shimit Amin, will be shot in London and is produced by T-Series.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to commence the filming of his upcoming project ‘Captain India’, with his first look finally out now. In an Instagram post, Kartik shared a glimpse of himself dressed in the uniform and captioned it with, “Ready to fly with the Maverick #ShimitAmin #CaptainIndia.” He also shared a statement from director Shimit Amin, which expressed immense pride in the film’s entire team. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Director Shimit Amin Praises Team's Energy

“As we embark on this journey to finally make our film, I want to thank each and everyone of you, from the bottom of my heart. I know you've faced tremendous challenges during the past few months, but you never gave up! That was tremendously inspiring to witness. I can feel that each and every one on this team carries the burden of wanting to make a really good film. I find that so magical. I feel your energy, and it carries me through our toughest times,” the director stated.

Calling the ‘Captain India’ team the “best” in the world, the statement added, “This night, before our big day, I really feel we have the best team in the world! Really!!! I am so proud of each and every one on this team. Good luck to us all. Forever grateful forever inspired.”

Production and Filming Details

‘Captain India’ is all set to go on the floors in London, with the shoot expected to wrap by the end of October, reported Variety. Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India’, the film will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios. SB Films will be handling the production. (ANI)