The MCD's Old Delhi Zone, with Vrikshit Foundation, started a beautification drive. Volunteers painted the walls of a public toilet at Subhash Park as part of a campaign to make public spaces cleaner and more citizen-friendly in Old Delhi.

Beautification Drive Kicks Off

As part of efforts to make public spaces in Old Delhi cleaner and citizen-friendly, the Old Delhi Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with Vrikshit Foundation, is undertaking a public-participation-driven beautification campaign on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign, attractive wall paintings were created on Tuesday on the external walls of the MCD public toilet at Subhash Park on Netaji Subhash Marg. A team of 10–12 volunteers from Vrikshit Foundation contributed through shramdaan (voluntary service), using their creativity to give the premises a fresh and visually appealing look.

MCD's Vision for Public Spaces

As per the release by MCD, the initiative is being undertaken under the guidance and active support of Kanika, Deputy Commissioner, Old Delhi Zone. Under her guidance, special emphasis is being placed on systematically improving and beautifying various public spaces and civic amenities across the Zone.

MCD believes that beautification of public spaces not only creates a better environment for citizens but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the cleanliness and upkeep of public places in their surroundings, as per the press release.

According to the press release, the Old Delhi Zone plans to gradually extend such public-participation-based beautification initiatives to other identified locations. The objective is to give public spaces across Old Delhi a cleaner, more organised, vibrant and attractive appearance.

The Old Delhi Zone, MCD, has appreciated the contribution of Vrikshit Foundation and its volunteers and has appealed to citizens and social organisations to actively participate in this campaign to make Delhi cleaner and more beautiful, the press release added. (ANI)