    Malayalam TV actor Karthik Prasad met with an accident; co-star Beena Antony shares updates

    Malayalam television actor Karthik Prasad faced tragedy on February 21, 2024 walking home from work. His co-star Beena Antony shared updates of his injuries on her social media.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Malayalam television actor Karthik Prasad faced tragedy on February 21, 2024, when he was involved in an accident after finishing shooting. The actor, famous for portraying Baiju in the popular serial Mounaragam, was walking home from work when he was struck by a state transport vehicle.

    Actress Beena Antony used social media to reassure worried fans and provide crucial information on Karthik Prasad's condition. The actress started out by confirming that the actor had had an accident, as per the rumors that were going around.

     

    She added that the actor was admitted to the hospital in Trivandrum right away and that a few of his fellow actors went straight to the hospital to greet him. They even had a conversation with him while he was in the intensive care unit. Additionally, Beena disclosed that Karthik's injuries are not trivial and that it will require some time for him to regain his ability to walk. She also mentioned that the actor's muscles and skin in his leg have suffered damage, with most of the harm occurring there.

