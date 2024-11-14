Lifestyle
Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira, has captured the hearts of fans. Women admire her acting and fashion sense. Here's her earring collection for you.
Naira-styled long Chandbali earrings with a mirror-work outfit. You can style similar heavy-design earrings with sarees or suits.
Heavy earrings always elevate even the simplest looks. Try these temple-style earrings, available for around 200-300 rupees, for a unique style.
Wedding jewelry should be eye-catching. Choose pearl-work earrings like these for lehengas or sarees. Find similar ones for 500-700 rupees.
Try these Ghungroo style earrings for a twist on traditional Jhumkis. While gold versions are expensive, affordable artificial designs are available.
These round, studded Polki earrings look stunning with both ethnic and western wear. If you prefer a heavier look, style them as a statement piece.
Shivangi Joshi's studded stone earrings create a stunning look. Opt for these instead of heavy jewellery for a unique and elegant style.