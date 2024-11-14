Lifestyle

Shine Bright: Naira-Inspired Earrings

Shivangi Joshi's Earrings Collection

Shivangi Joshi, known for her role as Naira, has captured the hearts of fans. Women admire her acting and fashion sense. Here's her earring collection for you.

Long Chandbali Earrings

Naira-styled long Chandbali earrings with a mirror-work outfit. You can style similar heavy-design earrings with sarees or suits.

Silver Temple Earrings

Heavy earrings always elevate even the simplest looks. Try these temple-style earrings, available for around 200-300 rupees, for a unique style.

Heavy Long Pearl Earrings

Wedding jewelry should be eye-catching. Choose pearl-work earrings like these for lehengas or sarees. Find similar ones for 500-700 rupees.

Gold Jhumki Earrings

Try these Ghungroo style earrings for a twist on traditional Jhumkis. While gold versions are expensive, affordable artificial designs are available.

Polki Earrings

These round, studded Polki earrings look stunning with both ethnic and western wear. If you prefer a heavier look, style them as a statement piece.

Long Stone Earrings

Shivangi Joshi's studded stone earrings create a stunning look. Opt for these instead of heavy jewellery for a unique and elegant style.

Find Next One