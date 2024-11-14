Children's Day 2024: Guess these Sandalwood celebrities from cute childhood photos

Celebrate Children’s Day 2024 by revisiting Sandalwood’s biggest stars through their childhood photos. From Kichcha Sudeep to Yash and Darshan, discover the early years of iconic Kannada actors. These nostalgic images showcase their journey from humble beginnings to superstardom in the film industry.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

On the occasion of Children's Day 2024, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how some of Sandalwood's biggest stars looked when they were kids. These adorable childhood photos of our favourite superstars are sure to bring a smile to your face. Can you guess which actor is behind these cute childhood moments?

article_image2

One of the most heartwarming photos is of two major stars: Kichcha Sudeep and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The bond between these two icons was evident even back in their childhood days. Their journey to superstardom was built on a foundation of friendship that has only grown stronger over time.

article_image3

Superstar Upendra, renowned for his acting, directing, and intelligence, is stepping into politics. He is set to launch his own political party, showing his commitment to making a difference beyond cinema.

article_image4

The next set of photos features the beloved sibling duo, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva Sarja, scions of the Sarja family. Their childhood pictures highlight their deep family bonds and growing dreams of stardom.

article_image5

A heartwarming photo of pan-India sensation Yash showcases his infectious smile and big dreams, even in childhood. It’s clear why he grew into the rocking star we all admire and love today.

article_image6

Can you guess who this is, holding a trishul and portraying a goddess? It’s not a woman, but actor Jaggesh, known for his iconic comedy roles. His childhood photo takes us back to his early industry days.

article_image7

The next photo features Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar, sons of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. Their striking resemblance is undeniable, and their childhood pictures show how the Rajkumar legacy continues to shine in Sandalwood.

article_image8

Another heartwarming childhood photo is of Rakshith Shetty, known for his simplicity. His playful smile and bright eyes remain unchanged.

article_image9

Next, we have Vijay Raghavendra and Srimurali, whose childhood photos are sure to surprise you. Both stars had that same charming demeanour as young boys, which they still carry today, earning them love from fans in Sandalwood.

article_image10

The spark in actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s eyes, seen even in his childhood photo, is unmistakable. His intense gaze and passion for acting have made him one of the most sought-after stars in Kannada cinema.

article_image11

Finally, Daali Dhananjay, known for his remarkable performances in films, has been in the spotlight since childhood. His love for acting started early, as he was already performing in plays and dances as a young boy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read ATG

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran survival drama The Goat life gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards anr

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details RBA

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details

Recent Stories

football Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures snt

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon