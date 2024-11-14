Children's Day 2024: Guess these Sandalwood celebrities from cute childhood photos

Celebrate Children’s Day 2024 by revisiting Sandalwood’s biggest stars through their childhood photos. From Kichcha Sudeep to Yash and Darshan, discover the early years of iconic Kannada actors. These nostalgic images showcase their journey from humble beginnings to superstardom in the film industry.

On the occasion of Children's Day 2024, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how some of Sandalwood's biggest stars looked when they were kids. These adorable childhood photos of our favourite superstars are sure to bring a smile to your face. Can you guess which actor is behind these cute childhood moments?

One of the most heartwarming photos is of two major stars: Kichcha Sudeep and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The bond between these two icons was evident even back in their childhood days. Their journey to superstardom was built on a foundation of friendship that has only grown stronger over time.

Superstar Upendra, renowned for his acting, directing, and intelligence, is stepping into politics. He is set to launch his own political party, showing his commitment to making a difference beyond cinema.

The next set of photos features the beloved sibling duo, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Dhruva Sarja, scions of the Sarja family. Their childhood pictures highlight their deep family bonds and growing dreams of stardom.

A heartwarming photo of pan-India sensation Yash showcases his infectious smile and big dreams, even in childhood. It’s clear why he grew into the rocking star we all admire and love today.

Can you guess who this is, holding a trishul and portraying a goddess? It’s not a woman, but actor Jaggesh, known for his iconic comedy roles. His childhood photo takes us back to his early industry days.

The next photo features Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar, sons of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. Their striking resemblance is undeniable, and their childhood pictures show how the Rajkumar legacy continues to shine in Sandalwood.

Another heartwarming childhood photo is of Rakshith Shetty, known for his simplicity. His playful smile and bright eyes remain unchanged.

Next, we have Vijay Raghavendra and Srimurali, whose childhood photos are sure to surprise you. Both stars had that same charming demeanour as young boys, which they still carry today, earning them love from fans in Sandalwood.

The spark in actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s eyes, seen even in his childhood photo, is unmistakable. His intense gaze and passion for acting have made him one of the most sought-after stars in Kannada cinema.

Finally, Daali Dhananjay, known for his remarkable performances in films, has been in the spotlight since childhood. His love for acting started early, as he was already performing in plays and dances as a young boy.

