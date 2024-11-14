Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out

Kerala's Forest Department is objecting to a seaplane service in Mattupetty, Idukki, due to concerns over human-wildlife conflicts and ecological disruption in the environmentally sensitive area.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Idukki: The Forest Department has raised serious concerns about the recent test landing of a seaplane in Mattupetty, Idukki, warning that such operations could trigger human-wildlife conflicts in the region. The department's report, obtained by Asianet News, highlights that the area is environmentally sensitive and could face significant ecological disruption from the seaplane service. The report suggests that the seaplane could land at an alternative site near the Mattupetty Dam, subject to approval from the National Wildlife Board.

In its response to the district administration's letter regarding the test landing, the Forest Department emphasized the critical need to protect the natural habitat of the Mattupetty region. The catchment area of the Mattupetty Dam falls within an ecologically sensitive zone, which includes protected national parks such as Pampadum Shola, Anamudi Shola, and Kurinjimala Sanctuary. The area is home to several endangered species and is a known elephant crossing zone. The Forest Department has stated that the seaplane service could proceed if the flight path avoids these sensitive zones and is accompanied by a special plan approved by the National Wildlife Board.

Environmental organizations are also preparing to approach the High Court to challenge the seaplane service, citing a Supreme Court order that prohibits recreational activities like seaplane operations within 10 kilometers of ecologically sensitive areas. Activists argue that the sound of the aircraft could disturb wildlife, potentially endangering both animals and their habitats. They also question the rationale behind launching such a large-scale project without considering the environmental implications, particularly since Mattupetty is only 3.5 kilometers away from the Kurinjimala Sanctuary and Anamudi Shola.

