Tamil Nadu: High-speed trial run on new Pamban sea bridge successfully conducted; WATCH

A high-speed trial run was successfully conducted on the newly constructed Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram under the supervision of Southern Railway’s Commissioner of Railway Safety, A.M. Choudhary.

The trial run of a high-speed train over the newly constructed Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram was completed on Thursday (Nov 14). The inspection was conducted under the supervision of Southern Railway’s Commissioner of Railway Safety, A.M. Choudhary. The trial took place between Mandapam and Pamban railway stations. The new Pamban Bridge, built parallel to the old one, will soon be opened for train services. Once operational, the historic old bridge will transition into a cherished memory.

The final procedures before opening the new Pamban Bridge for traffic have been successfully completed. The inauguration date will be decided after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report. Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, designed to allow ships to pass by lifting a section vertically.

Constructed by the Railway Engineering Department at a cost of Rs 535 crore, the bridge is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister either later this month or early next month.

For more than a century, the Pamban Cantilever Bridge served as a vital link between Mandapam and the sacred destinations of Pamban Island and Rameswaram. However, over time, the iconic structure began to show significant signs of deterioration.

Addressing safety concerns, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) initiated the construction of a modern Pamban rail bridge in 2019 to replace the aging bridge. Due to the deteriorating condition of the old bridge, its operations were suspended in December 2022. The new bridge is being constructed in phases to ensure a reliable and secure connection.

