Tamil Nadu: High-speed trial run on new Pamban sea bridge successfully conducted; WATCH

A high-speed trial run was successfully conducted on the newly constructed Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram under the supervision of Southern Railway’s Commissioner of Railway Safety, A.M. Choudhary.

Tamil Nadu: High-speed trial run on new Pamban bridge sea bridge successfully conducted; WATCH anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

The trial run of a high-speed train over the newly constructed Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram was completed on Thursday (Nov 14). The inspection was conducted under the supervision of Southern Railway’s Commissioner of Railway Safety, A.M. Choudhary. The trial took place between Mandapam and Pamban railway stations. The new Pamban Bridge, built parallel to the old one, will soon be opened for train services. Once operational, the historic old bridge will transition into a cherished memory.

The final procedures before opening the new Pamban Bridge for traffic have been successfully completed. The inauguration date will be decided after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report. Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, designed to allow ships to pass by lifting a section vertically.

Constructed by the Railway Engineering Department at a cost of Rs 535 crore, the bridge is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister either later this month or early next month.

For more than a century, the Pamban Cantilever Bridge served as a vital link between Mandapam and the sacred destinations of Pamban Island and Rameswaram. However, over time, the iconic structure began to show significant signs of deterioration.

Addressing safety concerns, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) initiated the construction of a modern Pamban rail bridge in 2019 to replace the aging bridge. Due to the deteriorating condition of the old bridge, its operations were suspended in December 2022. The new bridge is being constructed in phases to ensure a reliable and secure connection.

India's first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out dmn

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out

Bengaluru Basavanagudi PSI accused of extortion asking nude photos from doctor complaint filed with commissioner vkp

Bengaluru PSI accused of extortion, asking nude photos from doctor; complaint filed with commissioner

Jaipur SHOCKER! Spa owner dragged, pulled by hair, thrashed by woman worker on road; video emerges (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Spa owner dragged, pulled by hair, thrashed by woman worker on road; video emerges (WATCH)

Recent Stories

football Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures snt

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15 AJR

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon