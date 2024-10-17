Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay

    Malaika Arora dazzles in a gold bustier during her Maldives photoshoot, showcasing her stunning figure while sharing her love for health, wellness, and travel.

    Malaika Arora looks fabulous at 50; actress shares amazing pictures from her Maldives vacay
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood actress, is famous for her stunning looks and fantastic fashion sense. Recently, she captivated everyone with her latest photoshoot in the Maldives for GlobalSpa Magazine. Her glamorous presence by the pool showcased her amazing figure and style.

    During the shoot, Malaika wore a beautiful gold bustier that highlighted her curves. She enjoyed the sun and the serene environment of the Maldives, letting her hair flow freely as she posed in the refreshing water. In her interview with the magazine, Malaika expressed her love for the Maldives, saying, “I have had a wonderful time—Maldives is truly a place I love. I am all about the sun, surf, and sea! This place brings me so much peace.”

    In another delightful photoshoot, Malaika flaunted her figure in a chic white bikini adorned with black polka dots. She paired it with chunky silver jewelry and a stylish white over-shirt, letting the wind play with her hair. This fun and relaxed look was perfect for the tropical setting. She mentioned that she is focusing on positivity in her life and is eager to explore new places.

    Apart from her stunning fashion choices, Malaika is also dedicated to health and wellness. She revealed her plans to launch a chain of cafes that will serve delicious and healthy food, similar to home-cooked meals. “I want to share that with others,” she said. She aims to promote a lifestyle that combines tasty food with health benefits.

    Malaika is not just about looking good; she is passionate about living a balanced and healthy life. She looks forward to traveling more, participating in exciting photoshoots, and continuing to spread love and positivity in everything she does. Her journey inspires many to embrace wellness while enjoying life to the fullest.

