Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call, says 'Mobile Number De Dijiye'

Somy Ali, the ex-girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has written a note to criminal Lawrence Bishnoi days after he vowed to murder the actor. Somy posted an Instagram photo of Lawrence Bishnoi, presently in jail, and expressed her desire to contact him. In an unexpected message, Somy addressed Lawrence Bishnoi as 'Bhai' and offered to visit his temple in Rajasthan to worship. She expressed her desire to discuss certain critical topics with him via Zoom call, stating that it would be useful for him. Somy asked his phone number in her article.

"Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye pooja ke baad," Somy wrote.

Her note further read, "Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya."

Somy restricted the post's comments shortly after releasing the letter. When actress and dancer Ivanka Das said, "U r too amazing," Somy answered, "Hey, it's worth a life. "So, why not?"

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has increased Salman's security nearly two years after it was raised to the Y+ category. After receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in November 2022, the actor was given Y+ protection, and now, with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and close friend Baba Siddique, it is believed that Salman would be being monitored by Mumbai police.

According to India Today, Salman has been assigned Y-plus protection (four armed guards), and a police escort vehicle will accompany his automobile. A cop who has been trained to use all weapons will follow Salman.

Salman has received repeated threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's group in recent years. When Somy asked Bishnoi not to injure Salman. In April 2024, members of Bishnoi's gang fired shots outside Salman's Bandra home, Galaxy Apartments. In May, Somy expressed her support for the actor and sent her prayers.

The performers were in a relationship in the 1990s, but they split up after things did not work out between them. In truth, Somy had accused Salman of physical abuse.

However, after Bishnoi's gang members attacked Salman's residence, Somy stated in an interview with the Hindustan Times, "I would not wish my opponent what he has been through. Overall, no one deserves what he has gone through. My prayers are with him. Whatever occurred, let bygones be bygones. I would never want something like that on anyone, whether Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbour."

She also advised the leader of the Bishnoi community to forget about it and go on.

"Taking someone's life is not acceptable, whether it is Salman or an ordinary citizen. If you want justice, you should go to court. I want to remind the Bishnoi people that injuring Salman Khan would not bring back the blackbuck. "Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones," she had stated.

