    Know why Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'BEGGED' Raj and DK to replace her in Citadel Honey Bunny

    Citadel: Honey Bunny is a much-awaited spin-off of the Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-starring American spy-action series Citadel.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been diagnosed with myositis, an inflammatory disease that weakens her muscles, has demonstrated incredible power and tenacity in juggling her role in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress, speaking candidly with Galatta India, disclosed that she first begged directors Raj and DK to have someone else play her in the series because of health issues.

    Samantha said, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t.”She would even go so far as to offer a roster of other women she thought would be excellent in her part, saying, "I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well."

    Samantha persisted in spite of her fears and eventually found the strength to play the role. She expressed gratitude and said, “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

    During the release of the Citadel Honey Bunny teaser, her co-star Varun Dhawan praised her perseverance and expressed his appreciation for her determination during the filmmaking process. He said, "I’ve never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where I witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges. You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding. Samantha inspired not just me, but also Raj, DK, Sita, and everyone at Amazon. Her dedication to this action show is truly inspirational."

    Citadel: Honey Bunny is a much-awaited spin-off of the Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-starring American spy-action series Citadel. The series, which will debut on November 7, promises to be a dramatic and action-packed show that highlights Samantha's remarkable comeback. 

