Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio's AMAZING Rs 3,599 annual plan: UNLIMITED data, calls, free OTT and more

    Reliance Jio's Rs 3,599 annual plan offers a comprehensive package with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and access to Jio's suite of apps. This plan also includes a True 5G deal for unlimited high-speed data in applicable areas, providing significant value compared to competitors.

    Reliance Jio's AMAZING Rs 3,599 annual plan: UNLIMITED data, calls, free OTT and more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 7:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 7:29 PM IST

    To satisfy the wide range of demands of its sizable consumer base, Reliance Jio has customized its products. The Rs 3,599 annual plan is one of its most well-liked recharge choices; it is ideal for consumers looking for a whole year-long package that includes a significant amount of data, unlimited calling, and access to well-known OTT services.

    For a whole year, the Rs 3,599 plan offers consumers unlimited calls to any network in the nation, 100 free SMS per day, and a generous 2.5 GB daily internet allotment. This adds up to a staggering 912.5 GB of data in a single year. The package also comes with a True 5G deal, which gives users in areas with 5G connection unlimited data so they can browse and stream at fast speeds when available.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details

    Jio enhances the customer experience by providing free access to its range of digital services in addition to its essential connectivity capabilities. These include JioCloud, which offers customers safe storage for their images, videos, and crucial files; JioTV, which offers live television across many channels; and JioCinema, which offers a variety of films, TV series, and sports entertainment.

    With competitor cellular providers like Vodafone Idea and Airtel recently raising their plan pricing by 15%, this competitive package is being introduced. Jio's yearly plan's strategic pricing makes it a compelling option for consumers, guaranteeing good value in an environment when prices are on the rise.

    Also Read | Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

    The Rs 3,599 yearly plan, which is intended for consumers who would rather have all of their data, calls, and entertainment in one convenient bundle, saves time. With Jio's ongoing emphasis on accessibility and affordability, this plan provides customers with a hassle-free, well-rounded experience all year long.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple announces Truecaller-like caller ID service for businesses will be available soon gcw

    Apple announces Truecaller-like caller ID service for businesses; will be available soon

    iPhone tips: Here is how Apple users can lock any app using Face ID gcw

    iPhone tips: Here is how Apple users can lock any app using Face ID

    Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details

    Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently gcw

    Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features Check price features gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features

    Recent Stories

    Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter held captive in Uganda

    Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire's daughter held captive in Uganda

    Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter held captive in Uganda

    Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire's daughter held captive in Uganda

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon