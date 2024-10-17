Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela is here to win over the hearts of players across the country. Players are expected to take part in large numbers in a bid to win fabulous rewards, ranging from vehicles to gold and hefty cash prizes. 

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 7:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

    Rummy players represent a fast-growing segment in the Indian online gaming market. As per estimates, more than 40 million individuals play the game in the country, and the number has only grown with time. A23 is one of the leading brands in the online rummy space, offering diverse versions and formats of the classic game for players of all skill levels. It has also been one of the first websites to unveil classical Indian rummy online for online gamers. The brand has now launched the A23 Rummy Maha Mela with fabulous rewards for participants.

    To know more about Rummy Maha mela, click here

    Participation is possible through signing-up at A23 and the event covers a total of 100 days from 5th October to 12th January, with prizes worth Rs. 100 crore on offer. The fabulous rewards and multiple prize categories are major draws for players across multiple rummy game challenges, leaderboards, and more. One of the biggest attractions at the event is the availability of exciting tournaments for rummy enthusiasts. 

    These tournaments cater to participants who wish to compete with rivals from across India in enjoyable rummy games with spectacular rewards and prizes. Under the A23 Rummy Maha Mela platform, there are grand prizes worth Rs. 30 crore for gamers. This makes it a viable opportunity for professional rummy players, enthusiasts, and passionate gamers across generations to participate in playing games in these tournaments to notch up fabulous rewards accordingly. 

    One of the biggest tournaments in the A23 Rummy Maha Mela is the Daily Finale, which comes with a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh in total. The tournament takes place from Tuesday to Saturday every week and gives returning players chances to win big by improving their skills. The Weekly Finale is the pick of the lot for consistent gamers, with a prize pool of Rs. 75 lakh. This takes place every Sunday, and the first prize is 100 grams of gold for winners. The second prize for gamers is a stunning Royal Enfield motorbike, loaded with a robust engine and powerful features. 

    The Monthly Finale will take place between the 5th of November, 2024 and 12th of January, 2025 and comes with a huge prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. There are additional rewards like a second prize of 100 grams of gold and a first prize, which is the feature-packed and uber-stylish Mahindra XUV700 SUV. The tournaments build up to the grand Mega Finale on the 24th of January, 2025, which will be a live event. This offers guaranteed prizes of Rs. 3 crore in total, complete with a luxurious BMW car as the first prize and a second prize of a premium SUV from Mahindra, namely the XUV700. 

    About A23

    A23 is one of the pioneers of the online version of the game Rummy in India and takes pride in being the first website to launch classical Indian rummy for enthusiasts. The goal of the brand has always been to foster an environment of inclusivity and healthy competitiveness through its online rummy games. It has strived to build a community of like-minded and passionate rummy players while encouraging skill-based professional gaming in the domain.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Investing in Debt Funds: A Complete Guide to Low-Risk, Stable Returns

    Investing in Debt Funds: A Complete Guide to Low-Risk, Stable Returns

    Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for a Home Loan

    Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for a Home Loan

    Poker Mastery: A Beginner's Guide

    Poker Mastery: A Beginner's Guide

    The Hidden World of Online Steroid Purchases

    The Hidden World of Online Steroid Purchases

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Can Online Courses Get You a Job in India?

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one? RBA

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    Immunity boost to better skin: Surprising benefits of sweet potatoes dmn

    Immunity boost to better skin: Surprising benefits of sweet potatoes

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon