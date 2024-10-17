A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

A23 Rummy Maha Mela is here to win over the hearts of players across the country. Players are expected to take part in large numbers in a bid to win fabulous rewards, ranging from vehicles to gold and hefty cash prizes.

Rummy players represent a fast-growing segment in the Indian online gaming market. As per estimates, more than 40 million individuals play the game in the country, and the number has only grown with time. A23 is one of the leading brands in the online rummy space, offering diverse versions and formats of the classic game for players of all skill levels. It has also been one of the first websites to unveil classical Indian rummy online for online gamers. The brand has now launched the A23 Rummy Maha Mela with fabulous rewards for participants.

Participation is possible through signing-up at A23 and the event covers a total of 100 days from 5th October to 12th January, with prizes worth Rs. 100 crore on offer. The fabulous rewards and multiple prize categories are major draws for players across multiple rummy game challenges, leaderboards, and more. One of the biggest attractions at the event is the availability of exciting tournaments for rummy enthusiasts.

These tournaments cater to participants who wish to compete with rivals from across India in enjoyable rummy games with spectacular rewards and prizes. Under the A23 Rummy Maha Mela platform, there are grand prizes worth Rs. 30 crore for gamers. This makes it a viable opportunity for professional rummy players, enthusiasts, and passionate gamers across generations to participate in playing games in these tournaments to notch up fabulous rewards accordingly.

One of the biggest tournaments in the A23 Rummy Maha Mela is the Daily Finale, which comes with a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh in total. The tournament takes place from Tuesday to Saturday every week and gives returning players chances to win big by improving their skills. The Weekly Finale is the pick of the lot for consistent gamers, with a prize pool of Rs. 75 lakh. This takes place every Sunday, and the first prize is 100 grams of gold for winners. The second prize for gamers is a stunning Royal Enfield motorbike, loaded with a robust engine and powerful features.

The Monthly Finale will take place between the 5th of November, 2024 and 12th of January, 2025 and comes with a huge prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. There are additional rewards like a second prize of 100 grams of gold and a first prize, which is the feature-packed and uber-stylish Mahindra XUV700 SUV. The tournaments build up to the grand Mega Finale on the 24th of January, 2025, which will be a live event. This offers guaranteed prizes of Rs. 3 crore in total, complete with a luxurious BMW car as the first prize and a second prize of a premium SUV from Mahindra, namely the XUV700.

About A23

A23 is one of the pioneers of the online version of the game Rummy in India and takes pride in being the first website to launch classical Indian rummy for enthusiasts. The goal of the brand has always been to foster an environment of inclusivity and healthy competitiveness through its online rummy games. It has strived to build a community of like-minded and passionate rummy players while encouraging skill-based professional gaming in the domain.

