Salman Khan receives death threats: Mumbai police arrests Haryana man for 'planning' actor's killing

Salman Khan Death Plot: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested an accused wanted in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

The Navi Mumbai police have apprehended an accused, wanted in connection with an alleged plot, to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said. The official said the accused, Sukha, was arrested from Panipat in Haryana on Wednesday.

According to an official statement on Wednesday, Sukha, the accused, was arrested in Panipat, Haryana. According to the police, he will appear in court on Thursday after being transported to Navi Mumbai. In June of this year, authorities claimed to have discovered a plot to attack the actor on his route to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

The development comes after a shooting outside his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in April 2024. Khan informed police earlier this year that he suspected the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the shooting at his home to kill him and his family members.

The actor's declaration is part of a charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in a local court concerning the event. According to the actor, in January 2024, two unidentified people attempted to break into his property in Panvel using false names.

In 2022, a threat letter was discovered on a bench opposite his building, and in March 2023, they got an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Khan informed police. According to authorities, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had dispatched 60 to 70 members to track Khan's activities as part of a reconnaissance mission at his Bandra apartment, Panvel farmland, and filming sites. On April 24, after receiving precise information regarding the conspiracy to assassinate Khan, a complaint was filed against many people at the Panvel Town police station.

