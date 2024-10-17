Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire's daughter held captive in Uganda

India News
Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter was arrested by Ugandan police on October 1st and has allegedly been mistreated.
Vasundhara was detained at the ENA plant without a warrant. Pankaj Oswal claims she's been held without trial.
Vasundhara's Instagram details her captivity, including a photo of blood on a dirty toilet floor.
An Instagram post claims Vasundhara was confined in a room filled with shoes for over 90 hours.
Vasundhara was denied basic hygiene and regular food and water for five days.
Denied family contact, Vasundhara was given a small bench to sleep on and forced into a suspicious parade.
Her brother claims Vasundhara built a $110 million ENA plant, causing resentment.
Vasundhara's success allegedly threatened the Ugandan corporate lobby, leading to her arrest.
Vasundhara's brother says she hasn't been released despite a court order. Her parents have appealed for help.
Pankaj Oswal has appealed to the WGAD, a body investigating abuse of police power, for his daughter's release.