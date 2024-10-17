India News

Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Billionaire's daughter held captive in Uganda

Pankaj Oswal's daughter detained by Ugandan police

Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter was arrested by Ugandan police on October 1st and has allegedly been mistreated.

Vasundhara arrested at ENA plant by armed men

Vasundhara was detained at the ENA plant without a warrant. Pankaj Oswal claims she's been held without trial.

Vasundhara Oswal forced into unsanitary conditions

Vasundhara's Instagram details her captivity, including a photo of blood on a dirty toilet floor.

Vasundhara held in shoe-filled room for 90+ hours

An Instagram post claims Vasundhara was confined in a room filled with shoes for over 90 hours.

Denied bathing and change of clothes for 5 days

Vasundhara was denied basic hygiene and regular food and water for five days.

Vasundhara given small bench to sleep on

Denied family contact, Vasundhara was given a small bench to sleep on and forced into a suspicious parade.

Why Ugandan police arrested Vasundhara

Her brother claims Vasundhara built a $110 million ENA plant, causing resentment.

Oswal's success irked Ugandan corporate lobby

Vasundhara's success allegedly threatened the Ugandan corporate lobby, leading to her arrest.

Vasundhara not released despite court order

Vasundhara's brother says she hasn't been released despite a court order. Her parents have appealed for help.

Pankaj Oswal appeals to WGAD for daughter's release

Pankaj Oswal has appealed to the WGAD, a body investigating abuse of police power, for his daughter's release.

