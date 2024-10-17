Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan ranks among world's top 10 most handsome actors as only Indian

    Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved King of Bollywood, ranks tenth in the world's most handsome men list, according to Dr. Julian De Silva's Golden Ratio evaluation.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan often hailed as the 'King of Bollywood,' is one of the most beloved actors in India and around the world. His charm, charisma, and incredible talent have earned him a fanbase that spans generations, from teenagers to elderly admirers. Recently, Dr. Julian De Silva, a renowned facial cosmetic surgeon, included Khan in his list of the world's 10 most handsome men based on the Golden Ratio concept.

    Ranking and Golden Ratio Score
    In this prestigious ranking, Shah Rukh Khan secured the tenth position with a remarkable score of 86.76%. Dr. De Silva praised his nearly perfect nose, which scored an impressive 98.8%, and his high chin score of 95%. However, Khan did face some deductions in other areas, such as eye spacing (89%), the gap between his nose and upper lip (89.6%), and lip shape (86%). Despite these minor imperfections, his overall appeal remains undeniable.

    Concept of the Golden Ratio
    The Golden Ratio, a concept originating from ancient Greece, is used to evaluate beauty based on proportions. The ideal ratio, represented by the number 1.618 (Phi), suggests that the closer an individual’s features are to this number, the more attractive they appear. This principle was famously applied by Leonardo da Vinci in his Vitruvian Man, which illustrates the proportions of an ideal human body. Dr. De Silva's application of this ratio brings a scientific lens to the age-old discussion of beauty.

    Competition: Other Handsome Men
    Leading the list this year is British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who achieved a stunning score of 93.04%. He surpassed renowned stars like Robert Pattinson and George Clooney, earning recognition for his striking features. Following him are Lucien Laviscount in second place with 92.41% and Paul Mescal in third with 92.38%. Notably, George Clooney, at 63, still maintains an impressive presence, securing the sixth position with a score of 89.9%, showcasing that timeless charm can endure despite the effects of aging.

