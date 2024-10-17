Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate marriage anniversary at Pataudi Palace [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently marked their 12th wedding anniversary, celebrating 12 years of togetherness since tying the knot on October 16, 2012. Known for setting relationship goals, the couple spent this special day at Saif’s heritage family home, Pataudi Palace. A few glimpses of their intimate celebration surfaced online, offering a peek into their day.

Unseen photos from their wedding anniversary celebration were shared by a fan page on Instagram. The pictures captured Saif Ali Khan lovingly kissing Kareena Kapoor on the cheek, showcasing his affection. Their undeniable chemistry, evident in the photographs, was a reflection of the strong bond they share. In another frame, the couple posed together in a beautiful garden, with Kareena dressed in an all-white co-ord set and Saif opting for a blue T-shirt paired with grey joggers, blending elegance and comfort.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a few images on her Instagram stories, featuring her husband Saif and their son Taimur relaxing at Pataudi Palace. One image showed Saif admiring the mansion with his back turned to the camera, and Kareena added a heart sticker to the picture, indicating her love. She also posted a candid shot of Taimur playing volleyball inside the palace at night, captioning it as her ideal way to celebrate.

The couple was later seen at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jeh, as they departed for a family vacation, possibly to continue their anniversary celebrations. During their airport appearance, Jeh charmed everyone with his playful behavior, smiling at Saif while showing off his sunglasses and cap as they made their way to check-in.

Kareena and Saif, who married at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, fell in love on the sets of the Yash Raj film Tashan in 2008. They became parents to Taimur in 2016 and later welcomed their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist in Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1.

