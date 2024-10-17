Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their wedding news took fans by surprise, as rumors had been circulating for a long time before they finally tied the knot. When the official wedding pictures were released, it became a moment of joy for fans everywhere. The couple got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, and they looked stunning together. Their public appearances and social media posts always bring a sense of delight to fans. Katrina and Vicky frequently share moments from their lives online, including updates from their first festivals after marriage. They have celebrated each festival with great enthusiasm, keeping fans engaged with their beautiful moments.

Katrina Kaif has embraced her role as a daughter-in-law gracefully, which is evident from her social media posts. She celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky in a special way. They shared pictures online that quickly went viral, showing Katrina dressed in a traditional red saree while Vicky donned a white kurta. The couple looked breathtaking together, and fans were overjoyed to see them celebrating this special occasion.

During their first Karwa Chauth, even Vicky observed a fast for Katrina. After the festival, Vicky gave an interview where he spoke about their experience. In his conversation with Film Companion, Vicky shared that he was comfortable fasting since he was already used to diet restrictions as an actor. However, Katrina, according to him, became anxious after 8:30 p.m. He humorously mentioned that she became the "Google queen," searching for the exact moonrise time on Google.

He added that Google indicated that the moonrise would happen at 8:30 p.m., but it was delayed. Vicky, in an attempt to comfort her, joked that the moon wouldn’t follow Google’s timing and that it would rise when it wanted to. He also pointed out that Google couldn’t predict the movement of clouds. Despite being patient till 8:30 p.m., Katrina eventually became restless, telling him that she was getting very hungry.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. His upcoming project is Chhaava, where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was recently seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

