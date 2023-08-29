Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful'

    Mahira Khan discusses her separation with her ex-husband Ali Askari, reveals the difficult and painful times and how she even relocated to Los Angeles for him.
     

    Mahira Khan opens up about divorce with ex-husband Ali Askari; says it was 'very painful'
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    'Raees' star Mahira Khan, during a recent interview on the FWhy Podcast, spoke up about her relationship with her ex-husband Ali Askari. When she was 17-years-old, the now 38-year-old woman travelled to Los Angeles for Ali because she was so hopelessly in love with him. She explained how they had been married in 2007. “We were always supposed to go to LA since my uncles were already there, but at 17, I insisted that I go early since I was in love and he was there. But, after going there, mujhe meri naani yaad aa gayi." she told in the interview.

    A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

    Mahira and Ali welcomed their son in 2009, and the actress recounted how it was emotionally difficult for her because she knew their relationship was about to fail. She further said: “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior I think.. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart..But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared. Professionally, I was very successful. I never knew I would become successful overnight with Humsafar. But personally, it was a tough time.” 

    Mahira Khan is known for her roles in several hit Pakistani dramas including 'Humsafar', 'Bin Roye', 'Shehr-e-Zaat' and 'Sadqay Tumhare'. She is engaged to Salim Karim now and the two are expected to tie the knot soon. Mahira is also set to star with Fawad Khan in Pakistan's first ever Netflix original 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'.

