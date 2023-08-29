Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film creates record, becomes first movie with 6 am show at THIS iconic Mumbai theatre

The excitement of ardent SRK fandom is at an all-time high as the Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan, will surprise and wow audiences with his phenomenal performance in the much-awaited film Jawan, which releases in theatres on September 7.

At the start of 2023, director Siddharth Anand released the most-awaited film in early 2023, Pathaan. The film, written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, featured Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, along with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The film was welcomed with a lot of love, rave reviews, and plaudits from SRK fans across the globe, making it break multiple box office records. Its collections at the global box office also exceeded the expectations of audiences and fans. Eventually, the film became the highest-grossing Hindi language film ever made in India. After scripting history with Pathaan, his upcoming pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan, directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, is ready to make another new record.

Jawan is ready to make a record by getting a 6 a.m. show at the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. According to Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, which claims to be the biggest fan club of SRK, they are ready to keep an early morning, 6 a.m. show at the most sought-after theatre in the entertainment capital of India.

For the unversed, according to fans of SRK, Pathaan also created history by becoming the first film ever to have booked a 9 a.m. show in 51 years of iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai. The Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club's tweet on X (formerly Twitter), read, "SRK UNIVERSE BREAKS RECORD! The SRK Fan Club has organised a 6:00 AM show. Which is the first time in the past 51 years!."

Shah Rukh Khan has gotten roped in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 for a cameo role, which will hit screens on November 10, 2023. Currently, the actor is shooting for Dunki. A leading entertainment portal had earlier reported that the SRK and Taapsee Pannu starrer film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The trailer is reportedly to be released around Diwali this year.

After enjoying the success of Pathaan, global heartthrob and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his next film, which is co-written and directed by Atlee. Apparently, Jawan also marks the big Bollywood debut of Maverick South director Atlee Kumar in Bollywood. Jawan is backed and bankrolled by his wife, Gauri Khan, alongside Gaurav Verma under his banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Alongside SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. It is slated and set to have a theatrical release on September 7 this year.

