Kusha Kapila makes public appearance: First since dismissing dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Kusha Kapila is seen in public for the first time since the emergence of Arjun Kapoor dating rumors. However, she has firmly denied the validity of these rumors. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

As Kusha Kapila eagerly anticipates the release of her feature film 'Sukhee' alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the buzz around her alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor has become a hot topic. Despite the actress refuting the rumors, she is channeling her attention towards her current professional obligations. Concurrently, Kusha was observed in the city, actively promoting her film 'Sukhee'. This event also serves as Kusha's inaugural public appearance since addressing and dismissing the speculations about her romantic involvement with Arjun Kapoor.

The camera lenses captured Kusha sporting a radiant smile, radiating elegance in a dark green bodycon outfit. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun, and she complemented her appearance with kohl-lined eyes and a pink lip shade. Striking a harmonious blend of grace and allure, she harmonized her ensemble with a pair of green heels.

Refuting the dating speculations, the actress from 'Masaba Masaba' conveyed a message through her Instagram broadcast channel, she wrote, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega." She then added, "Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

The news of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor's alleged relationship gained attention following their presence at a party hosted by Karan Johar. These rumors have surfaced several months after Kusha's announcement of her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement which said, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

In the meantime, Arjun Kapoor has yet to respond to the rumors. He has been in a longstanding relationship with Malaika Arora. Nevertheless, a recent Instagram post by Arjun raised speculation about a potential breakup with Malaika. However, the couple was recently spotted on numerous occasions, stepping out for lunch and dinner dates in the city.

