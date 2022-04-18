Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lock Upp: As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut's show, will he continue his reality show winning streak?

    The upcoming episode of the reality show 'Lock Upp' is going to have a new convict enter the jail – Prince Narula. The actor who has won all the reality TV shows he has participated in, will be able to win Kangana Ranaut’s show too?

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been in the headlines since the beginning. From controversies to elimination rounds to wildcard entries, the show is always a topic of discussion among the viewers as it brings some fresh twists and turns to keep the show going. More drama and fun will be added to the reality show as there is news about a new contestant joining Lock Upp.

    Actor Prince Narula is not new to reality TV shows. He has been a part of several shows and has won each one of them. Prince is now set to enter Kangana Ranaut’s jail as a fresh convict and is expected to add some twists and turns to the ongoing drama. Prince informed of his entry to the show through a video that he put on his social media accounts including his Instagram handle.

    As seen in the video, Prince enters the lockup with handcuffs in his hands and a black cloth on his mouth. As he himself removes the black mask from his face, he says, “For me, there is not much option in the game. I am coming to take direct competition with all the big players of Lock Upp.” Along with this, he has written in the caption of the video, “Prince by name but a prisoner of lockup from today”.

    It is being reported that Kangana Ranaut has also given some special powers to Prince Narula upon his arrival in the show. A charge sheet has not been filed against him through this power card which helps to keep him safe for the next week.

    While introducing Prince on the show, Kangana tells all the contestants that her show is heading towards the finale and everyone needs to up their game. With this, she says that she is introducing such a contestant who has not lost a single reality show that he has been a part of.

    In the past, Prince participated in reality TV shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Big Boss. Looking at his winning streak, it will be interesting to see whether Prince will be able to continue his streak or not, as the game is going to get tougher from now onwards.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
