Nobody knows you better than yourself

Ratan Tata said everyone must assess their strengths and weaknesses before choosing chances and challenges. 

Be brave

Ratan Tata thought we must embrace ourselves and be brave. Pushing our limitations and facing daily events is crucial. Life cannot progress without self-confidence.

Be modest and respectful

Tata is modest and respectful of everyone, despite his success and money. Humility boosts personality and helps us succeed.

Have passion and commitment

Tata believes we should undertake every job with passion and commitment, regardless of size. Be prepared for many hardships in life, but confront them with courage.

Avoid stagnation

Ratan Tata advises aiming high to avoid stagnation. Only rust can damage iron, and only one's mindset can bring them down.

Trials lead to success

He thought completing a tough assignment was preferable. Achievement is frequently hidden in trials, so never ignore issues. Trials lead to success.

Have lifelong asset

The legendary businessman argues trust is a lifelong asset. We must create trust with coworkers. Gaining consumer trust will help you succeed as a businessman.

