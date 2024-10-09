Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Rekha confess love for Amitabh Bachchan on national TV

    In 2004, on Simi Garewal's chat show, Rekha confessed her love for Amitabh Bachchan. She said that she had not met anyone in the world who did not love Amitabh. Rekha had said that there was never any personal relationship between her and Amitabh.

    Rekha Confesses Love for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal Show
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's relationship has been making headlines in the media since the 1970s. The two worked together in the film 'Do Anjaane', released in 1976 and according to reports, their love story started on the sets of this film. The special thing is that Amitabh married Jaya Bhaduri three years before this. The alleged triangle of Jaya, Amitabh and Rekha is still discussed today. But do you know that once Rekha openly confessed her love for Amitabh Bachchan.

    Let us tell you the whole story...

    When Rekha believed - she was in love with Amitabh Bachchan
    The year was 2004. Rekha had arrived as a guest on actress Simi Garewal's popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'. During this, Rekha shared many things related to her personal life. Rekha not only talked about her relationship with her family but also declared her love for Amitabh Bachchan. Actually, Simi Garewal had asked Rekha if she had ever fallen in love with Amitabh Bachchan? In response, Rekha had said, "Absolutely."

    Rekha Confesses Love for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal Show

    Rekha called Simi Garewal's question absurd

    Responding to Simi Garewal, Rekha further said, "This is an absurd question. I have not met a single man, woman or child till date who does not love him with all their passion, madness, wildly and immensely. Then why should I be separated? What should I deny? That I don't love him? Of course I do. You take the whole world's love and get much more. I feel that way for that person. This is obvious."

    Rekha had also denied a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan

    In a conversation with Simi Garewal, Rekha had also denied having a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. She had said, "There was no personal relationship with them. That's the truth. Never. There is no truth in controversies and speculations."

    Rekha Confesses Love for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal Show

    Amitabh Bachchan Rekha worked in these films
    Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha first worked together in the 1973 film Namak Haram. However, they are said to have grown closer on the sets of the 1976 film Do Anjaane. After Silsila, which was released in 1981, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were never seen together in any film.

