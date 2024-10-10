Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Visionary leader': From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders pay emotional tributes to Ratan Tata's legacy

    Ratan Tata's journey began when he took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, guiding the group through the period of India’s economic liberalisation. Under his leadership, Tata Group made several bold moves, including acquiring international giants like Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:47 AM IST

    In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9) mourned the passing of Ratan Tata, describing him as "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being." Tata, 86, passed away on Wednesday night after being admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the week.

    Despite earlier reassurances from Tata himself about undergoing routine medical investigations, his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his untimely demise.

    The Prime Minister highlighted the loss the nation feels, noting Tata's pivotal role in transforming Tata Sons, one of India's oldest and most respected conglomerates, into a global business force.

    "The nation's loss is immeasurable," PM Modi remarked, adding that Tata's leadership extended far beyond business, always keeping the betterment of society at the core of his mission.

    These acquisitions marked Tata's shift from being an India-focused company to a global enterprise. At the same time, he expanded into emerging sectors such as telecommunications and retail, while staying true to the company's core values of integrity and social responsibility.

    Tata stepped down as chairman in 2012 but continued to be closely associated with the group, assuming the role of Chairman Emeritus of several Tata companies, including Tata Sons. Beyond the corporate world, Tata's philanthropic contributions, particularly in education, healthcare, and social welfare, impacted millions of lives across India.

    In his tribute, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

