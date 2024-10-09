Is Chandan Shetty getting married to Sanjana Anand? Here's what the singer has to say

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following his divorce from reels queen Nivedita Gowda, rapper Chandan Shetty's name has been linked with actress Sanjana Anand. Social media is abuzz with rumors of their impending marriage. While busy with work, Chandan has taken to social media to deny these rumors.

    A trending Instagram account posted about Chandan Shetty's second marriage with actress Sanjana Anand, citing sources and claiming the wedding would take place soon. Chandan Shetty responded to the post, calling it "fake news" and urging people to stop spreading false information. Many reacted to his comment, advising him against repeating past mistakes and suggesting he find a traditional girl to marry.

    Sanjana Anand also clarified on Instagram, urging people to stop spreading false news and stating that the rumours were baseless. The rumours began after a video of Chandan and Sanjana dancing to a song from the movie "Sutradhari" went viral on YouTube. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and expressed wishes for them to be a real-life couple, fueling the marriage rumors.

    Since his divorce from Nivedita Gowda, Chandan Shetty has been enjoying his bachelor life, focusing on his career in acting and singing. He recently appeared in a movie with Nivedita and continues to captivate audiences through his reels. Although their divorce was only a few months ago, the rumors of his second marriage have excited some fans, who hope they are true.

    Known as Sandalwood's crush, Sanjana Anand debuted in 2019 with the film "Chemistry of Kariyappa." She has since starred in several movies, including "Gangu Billu," "Kushka," "Honeymoon," "Salaga," and "Kshatriya." Her upcoming film, "Royal," directed by Dinkar Thoogudeep, features her alongside Virat and has generated significant anticipation.

