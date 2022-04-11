Who is Munawar Faruqui's wife? Kangana Ranaut reveals Lock Upp contestant's personal life (Watch)

On the latest episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut revealed that Munawar Faruqui is a married man and has a child.

During the weekend episode of Lock Upp, some shocking details came up about Munawar Faruqui; he is married and has a child. When the participants saw a picture of Munawar with a woman and a kid, they questioned if the lady was Munawar's sister.



However, it was eventually discovered that the lady was Munawar's wife, and the baby was his son. When the presenter/host Kangana Ranaut of Lock Upp asked Munawar whether he wanted to expound on the photograph, he declined. (Watch Video)



Initially, Munawar declined to comment on the photo by saying, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about." However, he eventually revealed that he had been living apart from his wife and child for over a year. (Watch Video)



Kangana further told Munawar that he had an opportunity to explain his side of the story and come clean. Munawar said, "I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. The matter is in court and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult."



Later, Saisha Shinde told Munawar that he did not need to wear shields. Munawar responded by saying that everything he is doing is for his kid. "I already have a lot of tags on me. That is something I do not want to experience again. This is draining on the mind. It has bothered me for the past four years. Things are in court, I'll say something, and people will want to know more. I'm not going to get into it. I tried everything I could to make things better, but it was not to be. Whatever I'm doing right now is for the sake of the young one [son] "Munawar said. Also Read: Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this