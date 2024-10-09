Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Filmon wali romantic hoon', Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like THIS

    Triptii Dimri, celebrated as the ‘national crush of India,’ is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated comedy film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Known for her impactful roles, she recently shared insights into her love life and aspirations inspired by classic cinema

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri, often referred to as the ‘national crush of India,’ is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming comedy film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Raaj Shandiliyaa, the film is set to hit theaters on October 11. The actress has been in the spotlight since her appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Animal.

    In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranbir Allahbadia, Triptii discussed her love life, expressing her desire to experience the pure love portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the 1993 romantic comedy Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She revealed that this film is her favorite because of its genuine innocence, stating that she admires the authentic and innocent love that SRK's character, Sunil, has for Anna, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Triptii longed for a similar kind of affection from her future partner.

    The actress acknowledged the reality of relationships, noting that finding a perfect partner is unlikely since everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. She humbly admitted that she is not flawless herself, emphasizing that it is rare to encounter someone who meets all expectations.

    Triptii described herself as a romantic, likening her outlook on relationships to that of Uday Chopra’s character, Ali, from the Dhoom franchise, who dreams of having a loving family. She shared that her approach is more serious than casual dating, saying that she tends to think about how a partner would be received by her family.

    Currently, Triptii is busy promoting Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In addition to her and Rajkummar Rao, the film features Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat in significant roles. It will face stiff competition at the box office from the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra.

    Looking ahead, Triptii is also set to star in the much-anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled for release during Diwali 2024 and will be competing with Rohit Shetty’s highly awaited Singham Again, featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

