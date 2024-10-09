'The Night Agent': Netflix renews web series for season 2; shares update for season 2

Shawn Ryan’s The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season, even before the second season's debut. Netflix has confirmed that season 2 will premiere in winter 2025, with production for the third installment starting soon. Fans also got a sneak peek with two new images of Gabriel Basso

Great news for fans of The Night Agent! Shawn Ryan’s action-packed thriller has been renewed for a third season, even before the much-anticipated debut of its second season. On Tuesday, October 8, Netflix not only revealed the release window for season 2 but also confirmed the renewal for a third season. According to the announcement, The Night Agent season 2 will premiere on Netflix in the winter of 2025, with production on the next installment expected to begin soon.

As a treat for fans, Netflix also released two new images from season 2, featuring Gabriel Basso. Originally, the second season was set for a 2024 release, but the date seems to have been pushed further. The Hollywood Reporter stated that production for the third part is set to begin later this year in Istanbul and will move to New York after the New Year.

A Recap of The Night Agent Season 1

The first season, created by Shawn Ryan, premiered in March 2023 and became a breakout hit, securing a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Language Series. The story followed Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as he worked to save the U.S. President's life, which ultimately earned him the chance to become a Night Agent. The season concluded with Peter flying out of Washington, D.C., on his first mission as a Night Action spy.

Season 2 is expected to pick up from where Peter left off, exploring his journey as a secret agent. According to Netflix, Peter’s work in the covert Night Action organization will lead him into a world filled with danger and where trust is hard to find. The first season was based on Matthew Quirk’s 2019 book, but it's uncertain whether future seasons will continue to follow the same source material.

When discussing the show’s direction, Ryan mentioned that although he initially pitched the series as an ongoing show, each season will stand alone with its own self-contained story. He added that future seasons would feature only a few recurring characters, rather than maintaining a large cast across multiple seasons. Ryan also explained that each season would take place in a different world with unique circumstances.

