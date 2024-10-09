Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

This Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to deliver an exhilarating blend of spookiness and excitement. The eagerly awaited trailer has been released, and fans can look forward to an enticing experience

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally been released, promising audiences a thrilling mix of spookiness and excitement this Diwali. Fans will be delighted to see Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, who makes a dramatic return to the haunted palace. The trailer teases a terrifying breakout from her dungeon, where she confronts Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba. His challenge is to face the formidable force of her anger.

As two of the most anticipated films of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are set to clash at the box office this festive season. Director Anees Bazmee expressed his enthusiasm for this competition, emphasizing his eagerness to see both films succeed. He stated that, after three decades in the industry, his focus remains on crafting engaging stories rather than getting caught up in the business side of film releases.

Bazmee also mentioned that he believes many films can perform well, even when released on the same day. He clarified that he is genuinely excited for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, appreciating the talented teams behind both projects and encouraging them to excel together.

The trailer blends suspense, humor, and nostalgia, showcasing Madhuri Dixit as a surprise addition. In an exhilarating climax, she and Vidya Balan appear together, leaving Rooh Baba bewildered about the true identity of Manjulika. Vidya's return as the vengeful spirit adds an intense layer, as she seeks revenge for being dethroned. Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan returns as the witty ghostbuster Rooh Baba, whose humorous antics and bold claims about his ability to see spirits lead to chaos. Triptii Dimri brings new energy to the film, portraying Rooh Baba's love interest.

In the lead-up to the trailer's release, the filmmakers have been teasing fans with intriguing posters and hints of an epic confrontation in a haunted setting. Both Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan are set to dazzle audiences with a classical jugalbandi dance performance, further heightening the anticipation for this spooky spectacle.

