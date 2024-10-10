India News

Ratan Tata passes away at 86: What was his net worth?

Passing of Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 86, eliciting heartfelt tributes from prominent figures nationwide.

Impact and Legacy

Tata greatly shaped India’s business world and is known for his visionary leadership, generosity, and dedication to helping society throughout his career.

 

Net Worth

In 2022, Ratan Tata's net worth was estimated at Rs 3,800 crore, ranking him 421st on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

 

Luxurious Mansion

His sea-facing Colaba mansion, valued at around Rs 200 crores, showcased his success and refined taste in luxurious living.

 

Car collections

Ratan Tata enjoyed luxury with a collection of cars, including a Maserati Quattroporte, Jaguar F-Type S, and a Dassault Falcon private jet.

 

Philanthropic Focus

Tata’s wealth largely supports charitable initiatives, with Tata Trusts donating 66% of earnings to education, healthcare, and rural development projects across India.

 

Investment Strategy

Tata's partial sale of shares shows a plan to make money while keeping most of his investment in the successful trading platform.

