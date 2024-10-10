Ratan Tata passes away at 86: What was his net worth?

India News
Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 86, eliciting heartfelt tributes from prominent figures nationwide.
Tata greatly shaped India’s business world and is known for his visionary leadership, generosity, and dedication to helping society throughout his career.
In 2022, Ratan Tata's net worth was estimated at Rs 3,800 crore, ranking him 421st on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.
His sea-facing Colaba mansion, valued at around Rs 200 crores, showcased his success and refined taste in luxurious living.
Ratan Tata enjoyed luxury with a collection of cars, including a Maserati Quattroporte, Jaguar F-Type S, and a Dassault Falcon private jet.
Tata’s wealth largely supports charitable initiatives, with Tata Trusts donating 66% of earnings to education, healthcare, and rural development projects across India.
