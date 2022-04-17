Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals her biggest supporter in Bollywood. Know who he is?

Kangana Ranaut has revealed the name of her biggest supporter from the film industry. At the same time, the actress also recently compared KGF Chapter 2’s Yash with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is not new to the headlines. The actress has often been in the news for her numerous controversies or controversial statements. However, lately, Kangana is making the headlines for her reality show ‘Lock Upp’ that is being aired on the OTT platform.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Recently, Alt Balaji, the platform on which the reality show is aired, completed five years of the digital platform as well as the show ‘Lock Upp’ hit 300 million views. The dual celebrations were marked recently inside the jail, on the sets of the show. It was during this that Kangana revealed her biggest supporter in the Hindi film industry.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor had joined in the celebrations along with her actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor. While speaking of the Golmaal actor, Kangana was a lot of praise of him.

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut remains in the headlines for her statements. Recently, when Ekta Kapoor arrived with her brother Tusshar Kapoor in the show Lockup, 'Panga Queen' praised the actor and called him her biggest supporter in the film industry. While being all praises for Tusshar, Kangana revealed that she finds her biggest supporter in the Hindi film industry in him.

Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram account