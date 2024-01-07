LIC in trouble? Vignesh Shivan's film receives notice from India's Life Insurance Corporation; read details

LIC (Love Insurance Corporation): The title of Vignesh Shivan's film LIC, Love Insurance Corporation, has reportedly received a notice from the insurance company, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), over its title usage.

The warning further indicated that they may face legal action if the filmmakers do not alter the film's name within the next seven days. Vignesh and the rest of the team have yet to reply to the news.

Actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty play the principal roles in Love Insurance Corporation. It was revealed in December of last year. SJ Suryah also has a key role in the film. Vignesh had posted photographs from the muhrat with the message, "Thanking God and the universe for making this dream project of mine come true."

Vigesh Shivan, Pradeep, and Krithi's first collaboration is LIC. Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures are producing the film.

Anirudh Ravichander, a prominent musician who has previously collaborated with Shivan, is composing the film's soundtrack. Ravi Varman is in charge of the cinematography.