    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad return from New Year vacay; look lost in love [WATCH]

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad return from a stylish New Year vacation, sparking fan admiration. The couple's chic airport appearance follows dating rumors since January 2022

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad return from New Year vacay; look lost in love [WATCH]
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport, marking their return from a New Year vacation. The Fighter star and his ladylove looked effortlessly stylish as they engaged in a deep conversation while making their way through the airport.

    The couple, known for setting major fashion goals, showcased their chic attire. Hrithik donned a black sweatshirt paired with a beige jacket draped over his shoulders, complemented by blue denim jeans, black sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saba twinned with him in an oversized black hoodie, matching leggings, and stylish black boots.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    In a heartwarming moment, Saba was seen holding Hrithik close with her arm around him as they exited the airport. Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple, expressing their blessings and admiration for their simplicity and chemistry.

    The dating rumors between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first surfaced in January 2022 when they were spotted leaving a café hand in hand. Their public appearances together, including Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, fueled speculation. Hrithik officially confirmed their relationship in October 2022 by sharing Saba's picture on Instagram.

    As the couple returns to Mumbai, it coincides with Hrithik Roshan's upcoming 50th birthday on January 10. Fans eagerly await the celebration, and the couple seems to have cut short their vacation to mark the occasion.

    On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film, 'Fighter,' where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Hrithik recently extended birthday wishes to Deepika, praising her perseverance and spirit. As the countdown to the film's release continues, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the on-screen chemistry between the two talented actors.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
