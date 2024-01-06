Watch: Throwback to when 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide

In the 2019 video, Manjot Singh can be seen holding the girl's arm just as she attempted to jump from a college's building roughly two-second-floor patio.

Manjot Singh got to prominence through Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie 'Animal', where he played one of Ranbir Kapoor's relatives. In the film, he played a brave character, and in real life, Manjot has demonstrated the same qualities. An old video from 2019 is going viral online in which a girl is seen trying to suicide, but Manjot came at the right time and saved her life. The video is of the time when Manjot was studying BTech at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

Manjot can be seen in the footage holding the girl's arm just as she attempted to jump from the college's roughly two-second-floor patio. Later, two other individuals arrived to save the girl and pull her up off the ground.

Kudos! to brave #Sikh Manjot Singh Royal R/o Jammu who saved the life of a girl in his Sharda University Greater Noida. The girl was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the building. pic.twitter.com/O05u72FIwl — ®️aminder (Author Immaculate Thoughts) (@ramindersays) August 4, 2019

When Manjot Singh discussed the incident

The actor previously discussed the situation, revealing that the youngster threatened to jump if anyone approached her. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he stated, "I initiated a conversation, asking if she was having any problems or if there was a disagreement. She mentioned a squabble with her mother. I approached her with caution. She jumped, however, as soon as I came near her."

Manjot Singh was honored

Later, Delhi's Sikh community honored Manjot and agreed to pay his civil services exam tutoring fees.

About 'Animal'

The vengeance drama film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, was released on December 1, 2023. 'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles in addition to Ranbir Kapoor. The film was a big commercial success, grossing more than Rs 800 crore at the box office.