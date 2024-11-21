'Adani must be arrested immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets Gautam Adani, SEBI chief

The Congress leader also said that the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani's alleged misdeeds remains firm and that he intends to raise the matter in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 21) called for the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani following allegations of bribery in a solar energy contract case that surfaced in the United States. Addressing the media, the Congress leader pointed to US prosecutors' charges against Adani and others.

"It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr. Adani has broken both Indian law and American laws. He has been indicted in the US. I am wondering why Mr. Adani is still a free man in this country. Chief Ministers have been arrested for much less," Rahul Gandhi said.

MHA cracks down on cyber fraud: Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked

The Congress leader alleged that Adani was involved in a Rs 2,000-crore scam, among other financial irregularities, yet continues to operate without consequences. "We have been raising these concerns repeatedly. This development vindicates our stance. It's clear that the prime minister is protecting Mr. Adani and is complicit in this corruption," Gandhi charged.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticized the "Ek hain to safe hain" slogan, implying that the partnership between PM Modi and Adani ensures their mutual safety. He called for Adani's immediate arrest, thorough interrogation, and the removal of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, whom he described as Adani's "protector." Gandhi also demanded an investigation into her role.

The Congress leader also said that the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani's alleged misdeeds remains firm and that he intends to raise the matter in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday.

Top executive of Mumbai IT firm duped of Rs 6.3 Crore in Pune's largest online scam

"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government is shielding him," Gandhi asserted. He urged for an impartial probe that extends to all states, irrespective of the ruling party, to uncover the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

The allegations come amid growing scrutiny of Adani Group's financial dealings and its proximity to the Modi government.

Latest Videos