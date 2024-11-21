LG's new Stretchable display: Revolutionizing screen technology

LG has unveiled a groundbreaking stretchable display panel capable of expanding up to 50%. This innovative display, which can be folded, bent, and stretched, promises to revolutionize various industries.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

LG Stretchable Display

LG's stretchable display tackles screen breakage fears. In 2024, advancements like rollable, foldable, and transparent displays lead the way.

article_image2

Stretchable Display

LG unveils a stretchable display panel, extending up to 50%, foldable, bendable, and damage-free—redefining display technology!

article_image3

LG Stretchable Display

LG's stretchable display suits wearables, clothing, and car dashboards, offering lightweight versatility for innovative applications.

article_image4

Stretchable Display

LG's 12-inch stretchable display extends to 18 inches, made with silicone like contact lenses, featuring an innovative wiring design.

article_image5

LG Stretchable Display

LG's micro-LED display endures 10,000 stretches and extreme temperatures. Stretchability advanced from 20% to 50% since its 2022 debut.

article_image6

LG Stretchable Display

LG Display unveils stretchable prototypes for wearables, firefighting updates, curved automotive panels, and smart textiles, revolutionizing screen tech.

