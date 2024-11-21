LG's new Stretchable display: Revolutionizing screen technology

LG has unveiled a groundbreaking stretchable display panel capable of expanding up to 50%. This innovative display, which can be folded, bent, and stretched, promises to revolutionize various industries.

LG Stretchable Display

LG's stretchable display tackles screen breakage fears. In 2024, advancements like rollable, foldable, and transparent displays lead the way.

Stretchable Display

LG unveils a stretchable display panel, extending up to 50%, foldable, bendable, and damage-free—redefining display technology!

LG Stretchable Display

LG's stretchable display suits wearables, clothing, and car dashboards, offering lightweight versatility for innovative applications.

Stretchable Display

LG's 12-inch stretchable display extends to 18 inches, made with silicone like contact lenses, featuring an innovative wiring design.

LG Stretchable Display

LG's micro-LED display endures 10,000 stretches and extreme temperatures. Stretchability advanced from 20% to 50% since its 2022 debut.

LG Stretchable Display

LG Display unveils stretchable prototypes for wearables, firefighting updates, curved automotive panels, and smart textiles, revolutionizing screen tech.

Latest Videos