Digestion to heart health: 7 surprising health benefits of eating dates in winter

Learn about the various health benefits of consuming dates during the winter season.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

People face various health issues during winter. They often make dietary changes to stay healthy. Adapting one's diet to the season is beneficial.

article_image2

Eating dates in winter is very good for health. The nutrients in dates not only benefit overall health but also help alleviate various health problems. This article explores the benefits of eating dates in winter.

 

article_image3

Good for Bones: Many people suffer from joint pain in winter. Eating a few dates daily can help. Dates can compensate for Vitamin D deficiency due to limited sunlight. The calcium strengthens bones and teeth. Nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium contribute to bone health.

Improves Heart Health: The risk of heart attack increases in winter. Eating dates can help maintain heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels.

article_image4

Improves Digestion: Dates contain soluble and insoluble fiber, which play a crucial role in reducing digestive problems. Eating dates in winter is beneficial for those with a weak digestive system.

Good for the Brain: Dates are rich in antioxidants that improve brain health. Nutrients like potassium and vitamin B6 are also beneficial for the brain.

 

article_image5

Helps in Weight Loss: Dates are low in calories and high in fiber, making them beneficial for weight loss. They keep you feeling full, preventing overeating.

Good for Cold and Cough: Dates can provide relief from cold and cough, common winter ailments. The nutrients in dates boost immunity.

article_image6

Combats Anemia: Dates are beneficial for those suffering from anemia in winter. The fiber and vitamin C help absorb iron.

Controls Diabetes: Diabetics can enjoy dates as they have a low glycemic index.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally RTM

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally

Recent Stories

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings? RBA

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings?

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS) vkp

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS)

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons (WATCH) shk

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 top actresses who flaunt their stretch marks RBA

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 Bollywood actresses who flaunt their stretch marks

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

BREAKING: Adani Group denies US bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, vows to seek legal recourse

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon