India News

Gautam Adani V/S Preeti Adani: Life, facts, education, net worth

The Inspiring Story of Gautam and Preeti Adani

Educational differences don't matter when there's mutual understanding and support. Gautam and Preeti Adani's story exemplifies this

Gautam Adani: Pursuing Dreams Over Degrees

Gautam Adani left college after enrolling, having studied till high school. Despite lacking a formal degree, he proved himself through his business vision and hard work

Preeti Adani: Journey to Becoming a Doctor

Preeti Adani earned her BDS from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad. A bright student, she became active in social work after becoming a doctor

Different Educations, Shared Vision: The Adanis

Gautam and Preeti Adani had vastly different educational backgrounds. While Gautam left formal education, Preeti pursued her professional career

Preeti's Father's Foresight Led to the Marriage

Preeti's father, Sevantilal, recognized Gautam Adani's potential. He had faith in Gautam's business ideas and work ethic, leading him to propose the marriage

Not Love at First Sight for Preeti

Preeti wasn't initially impressed upon meeting Gautam. However, his vision and thinking won her over during their conversations

Gautam and Preeti Adani's Wedding

They married in 1986. Their union blended two different mindsets and backgrounds

Preeti's Contribution: Doctor to Philanthropist

Post-marriage, Preeti left her dental career to support Gautam. She founded the Adani Foundation, working in education, healthcare, and social welfare

Preeti's Role in Gautam Adani's Success

Gautam Adani often credits Preeti for his success. She not only enriched his life but also helped his dreams take flight

Gautam & Preeti Adani Net Worth

Gautam Adani's net worth is approximately ₹11.6 lakh crore, making one of India's richest. Preeti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has net worth of around ₹8,327 crore

Find Next One