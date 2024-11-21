Gautam Adani V/S Preeti Adani: Life, facts, education, net worth

India News
Educational differences don't matter when there's mutual understanding and support. Gautam and Preeti Adani's story exemplifies this
Gautam Adani left college after enrolling, having studied till high school. Despite lacking a formal degree, he proved himself through his business vision and hard work
Preeti Adani earned her BDS from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad. A bright student, she became active in social work after becoming a doctor
Gautam and Preeti Adani had vastly different educational backgrounds. While Gautam left formal education, Preeti pursued her professional career
Preeti's father, Sevantilal, recognized Gautam Adani's potential. He had faith in Gautam's business ideas and work ethic, leading him to propose the marriage
Preeti wasn't initially impressed upon meeting Gautam. However, his vision and thinking won her over during their conversations
They married in 1986. Their union blended two different mindsets and backgrounds
Post-marriage, Preeti left her dental career to support Gautam. She founded the Adani Foundation, working in education, healthcare, and social welfare
Gautam Adani often credits Preeti for his success. She not only enriched his life but also helped his dreams take flight
Gautam Adani's net worth is approximately ₹11.6 lakh crore, making one of India's richest. Preeti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has net worth of around ₹8,327 crore