Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan marriage prediction: Astrologer predicts tough times for couple

An astrologer predicted the failure of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage, fueling rumours of their imminent separation.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are a beloved Bollywood couple. Persistent divorce rumors have captured public attention.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's separate arrival at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding fueled separation rumors.

Renowned astrologer Jagan Nath Guruji predicted the demise of Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, citing their daughter Aaradhya as the binding factor.

Despite astrological challenges, the couple has strived to maintain their marriage. However, the astrologer foresees an impending separation.

A lack of affection is cited as a potential reason for their future separation, though respect and friendship are expected to remain. See Abhishek's response to divorce rumours. Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

Rumors circulated about Aishwarya's 'manglik' status and a pre-wedding tree marriage, which Amitabh Bachchan dismissed as hurtful.

