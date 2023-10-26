Leo box office collection day 7: Vijay's film nears Rs 500 crore mark; read details

Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller is getting closer to the Rs 500 crore mark. 'Leo,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has now become the first Tamil film to cross the 500-crore milestone at the box office.

'Leo,' starring Thalapathy Vijay, is doing well at the box office nationally and internationally. After a record-breaking week in cinemas, Leo's international box office has crept closer to Rs 500 crore. The action-thriller suffered a huge decline in foreign earnings, mainly because it was a Tuesday, a normal working day.

However, the picture gained traction during the evening and late-night showings. As a result, the film's total box office profits surpassed Rs 480 crore. Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' became the fastest Tamil film to collect 500 crores at the box office. The film beat the overall profits of several previous Tamil films, placing it in the top five highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Leo box office day 7 collection:

On its seventh day, Leo earned 12.50 Cr India net for all languages, Sacnilk.com shared.

Tamil Nadu Gross: 8 Cr * estimates

Kerala Gross: 2 Cr * estimates

Karnataka Gross: 1.5 Cr * estimates

AP/TG Gross: 1.50 Cr * estimates

Rest Of India Gross: 1.80 Cr * estimates

India Gross: 14.80 Cr * estimates

Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's distributor in the United Kingdom, has declared that 'Leo' had become the highest-grossing Tamil film. It managed to earn an astonishing 1.36 million Euros (roughly 11 crore INR) in just seven days.

About Leo

Following the success of 'Master,' 'Leo' reunites Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The screenplay for this action-packed film was written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. The film features a remarkable ensemble cast, including famous actors Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, ArjunSarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon.