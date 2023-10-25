Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Dravid takes center stage in KL Rahul's Himalayan river adventure (WATCH)

    After their triumph in the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team is unwinding with mountainous escapades, including icy river plunges. KL Rahul's photos of their Himalayan adventure feature head coach Rahul Dravid.

    cricket Rahul Dravid takes center stage in KL Rahul's Himalayan river adventure (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 25, 2023, 9:42 PM IST

    Following their victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team is relishing some leisure time. Their upcoming match against England is slated for October 29. Amidst the mountainous landscapes, Indian players and support staff have been exploring the outdoors, including ice-cold Himalayan river baths. India's KL Rahul shared a series of pictures from their adventure, featuring head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour taking a dip in the river.

    The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala hosted India's last World Cup match, and it's undeniably one of the most scenic cricket venues globally. While their next assignment awaits in Lucknow, it appears that some players are still savoring the beauty of Dharamsala.

    In the pictures shared on social media, KL Rahul captions the experience with, "Nothing beats nature's ice dip." Notably, one of the images distinctly captures Dravid thoroughly enjoying the adventure.

    Prior to this, Dravid embarked on a trekking expedition with India's support staff to Triund, a location near Dharamsala. Dravid shared in a BCCI video, "Superb view coming here after Triund, just getting here up the mountains and climbing it is a challenging trek, I must admit it. Unfortunately, we can't bring the boys up here; it is too risky walking on the stones, but hopefully, when one of the days the boys are not working, they get to experience this."

    Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach, also expressed his thoughts on the experience, stating, "When you are climbing up, the last trek is a little tricky, the last half-hour is hard, but the moment the view opens up, it is worth it."

    With a few more days of relaxation on the horizon, the Indian players will soon head to Lucknow for an eagerly awaited showdown against defending champions England.

    Also Read: Amol Muzumdar named head coach of Indian women's cricket team

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2023, 9:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon