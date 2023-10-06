Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kriti Sanon bags National Award for 'Mimi', reveals how her manifestation came true

    Kriti Sanon marks a great success in the year 2023, wins first National Film Award in the Best Actress Category.

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    It’s been a great successful year for Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who won her first National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her film 'Mimi'. The actress recently opened up about manifesting herself walking on stage & winning the National Film Award in her notes in 2020. She also revealed how Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi, said she would win a national award for her performance, while they were shooting the film 'Mimi'.

    Speaking about her director, Kriti says, “My director Laxman Utekar, told me multiple times that I would get a National Award, during the shoot of 'Mimi'. And I was like 'Sir, kahan jaa rahe ho? I haven't got my Best Actress award yet'. But he used to say it with so much confidence. And this is not when we finished shooting, we were still shooting and he was seeing me as the character.”

     

    Speaking on manifesting National Award win in her diary entry in 2020, Kriti revealed, “Sometimes, it is important to write down what you want to do,what are your dreams. This is something I wrote in 2020. For me, manifestation doesn't work like that, if I run after something too much, it doesn't come to me. This is one way of manifesting for me where I write it down and leave it aside.”

    Kriti Sanon is on a roll and there’s no denying it. From an engineering student to a national award winner- her journey is nothing short of an inspiration. The actress is awaiting the release of her movie Ganapath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She also has a couple of movies lined up for the next year which include The Crew and Do Patti. Adding more about the multi talented actress, she has also launched her Production house namely “Blue Butterfly Films” after completing 9 years in the film industry.


     

