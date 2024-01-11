Kotabommali PS LEAKED: Srikanth, Varalaxmi's film is out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

Bommali PS: The movie revolves around the lives of three police officers who are framed for murder by politicians for benefit. How the trio tries to prove their innocence is all about the movie. Kotabommali PS's full movie leaked online after the OTT release.

Teja Marni recreated the superhit Malayalam cop thriller Nayattu in Telugu as Kotabommali PS. The film starred Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shivani Rajasekhar, and Rahul Vijay, among others, and became a sleeper hit following its November 24 theatrical release.

The film Kotabommali PS was a box office success in India after it was released theatrically. The film's internet streaming rights were with Aha Video, and the creators made it available for viewing online on January 11. The plot centres around the lives of three police officers who are falsely accused of murder by politicians to gain political advantage. The film revolves entirely around how the three attempts to establish their innocence.

After an OTT release, the whole film Kotabommali PS was leaked online.

Piracy websites reacted quickly when the Kotabommali PS movie was released on the OTT platform Aha Video. The film once again fell victim to the mafia and was leaked all over the internet by these shady websites. Kotabommali PS complete movie is now accessible for free download in HD via a simple link, allowing users to watch and save.

Premises of Kotabommali PS

Kotabommali PS Cast

Meka Srikanth, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajashekhar, and Murali Sharma play important parts in the film. Teja Marni wrote and directed the film, which Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi sponsored. Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan created the film's background soundtrack and music. Karthika Srinivas edited the film, and Jagadeesh Cheekati operated the camera.