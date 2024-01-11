Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shares cryptic post; Read on

    Bigg Boss 17 drama intensifies as Ayesha Khan alleges Munawar Faruqui's infidelity. Faruqui defends himself, revealing personal turmoil. Ex-girlfriend Nazila posts cryptic message

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    In the latest turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, the show has become a hotbed of controversy as Ayesha Khan made shocking allegations against comedian Munawar Faruqui. The drama escalated when Faruqui responded with explanations to defend himself, leading to a cryptic post by his former girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi.

    During a recent episode Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of sending a marriage proposal to another woman while allegedly two-timing her with Nazila. Faruqui, in turn, addressed these claims and shared his side of the story.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Amidst the chaos, Nazila Sitaishi, Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post seemingly directed at the comedian. Her post read, "It's a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves." While she didn't explicitly mention Munawar Faruqui, the timing and context strongly suggest that her post was in response to the comedian's statements on the show.

    In an emotional revelation, Munawar Faruqui, after facing serious allegations from Ayesha Khan, expressed his desire to speak with a member of the show's team. He even refrained from eating and sought medical attention. The following day, Ayesha and Munawar engaged in a conversation about the allegations.

    Faruqui revealed a different side of the story, claiming that Nazila wanted to send their son to a boarding school. Shockingly, he alleged that she accused him of having a romantic relationship with his own sister. Overwhelmed with emotion, Munawar Faruqui apologized to Ayesha Khan, admitting that he had taken her for granted. In a tearful confession, he expressed remorse and offered to spend a lifetime making amends, saying, "Aapko chahiye mai zindagi bhar aapko ghulami karne ko taiyaar hun."

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
