Aju Varghese turns 39: 7 popular Malayalam movies to watch

Entertainment
Here are seven popular movies featuring Aju Varghese
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, and Namitha Pramod; Aju Varghese, plays an integral supporting role as Vikraman, adding humour and depth to the narrative.
A romantic comedy starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim, Aju plays the role of Kurien, the protagonist's close friend. His character adds humour and support to the storyline.
Aju Varghese plays Jacob's cousin Abin in this family drama, performed by Nivin Pauly. The film depicts a Middle Eastern family's struggles.
Aju Varghese is supporting in this Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim. The film is a thriller with elements of comedy and drama.
This film features Aju Varghese as Thankaprasad, a friend of the lead played by Nivin Pauly. The film revolves around a man's journey to capture a selfie that changes his life.
Aju Varghese portrays Crispin, a friend of the protagonist Mahesh, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film is a slice-of-life comedy-drama set in a small town.
Aju Varghese's performance as Pappi garnered attention for its comedic brilliance. The movie revolves around the lives of quirky characters in a village during a festival.